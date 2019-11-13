NC State basketball has three current pledges, and two of them made their signings official on Wednesday. Four-star guard Cam Hayes from Greensboro (N.C.) Day School will be inking his letter of intent on Thursday.

Dowuona committed to NC State on Oct. 11 after making also making official visits to Pittsburgh, San Diego State, South Florida and Denver. The product of Heritage High in Newnan, Ga., scored 15 points Tuesday in helping his team get its first win of the year, 43-37 over visiting Furtah Prep from Acworth, Ga.

Farrar was the first player to verbally commit to NC State in the 2020 class. He also had offers from Cincinnati, Houston, LSU and Texas A&M, among others. As a junior, Farrar averaged 18.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the 22-7 Patriots. Apex Friendship opens its season next Tuesday.