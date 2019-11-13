Weekly NC State offense notebook: Dylan McMahon learning on the job
NC State football freshman left guard Dylan McMahon didn’t need to go far to get advice on earning his first college start against Clemson.
Ironically, McMahon’s older brother, former Florida State center Ryan McMahon, also received his first career start against Clemson on Sept. 3, 2007. Ryan McMahon was a four-year starter for Florida State from 2007-10. He earned freshman All-American honors in 2007, and eventually became a second-team All-ACC performer in 2010.
The Tigers won the 2007 contest 24-18, while Dylan and the Wolfpack fell 55-10 last Saturday. Dylan McMahon knows he can always lean on his brother, who is an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach at Glenville State in West Virginia.
“I did talk to him a little bit,” McMahon said. “His first start was against Clemson, so it was a cool thing to do. He just said to be confident in myself. Even if you don’t know what you are doing, do it at a 100 miles per hour and I’ll do fine.”
The two brothers usually catch up once a week.
“He always gives me advice on what to do,” McMahon said. “He coaches now, so he can give me little tips.”
McMahon was credited with one knockdown block and one pancake against the Tigers. He knows the experiences he goes through this season will speed up his progress.
“I still have a lot to learn,” McMahon said. “I believe the stuff right now will help me in the future and help me propel my game my junior and senior year.”
McMahon and freshman safety Jakeen Harris were the Savannah, Ga., connection for the Wolfpack. Both signed in the class of 2019 and have found their way on to the field after attrition thinned out their positions.
In McMahon’s case, starting redshirt junior left guard Joe Sculthorpe was suspended against the Tigers. McMahon had a little butterflies at the beginning of the Clemson game after he found out last Thursday that he’d be starting.
“But they left after a couple of series,” McMahon said. “I think I did decent, but there is a lot of stuff to work on. Overall, I did OK. ... I need to be more confident in my game because sometimes I second-guess myself.”
If the 6-foot-3, 294-pound McMahon plays one more game this season, he’ll burn his redshirt. He has 101 snaps in four contests. McMahon’s role against Louisville will be in flux with Sculthorpe’s return, but he will be facing the coach that helped recruit him to NC State.
Former NCSU offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Cardinals, who come to Raleigh at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It will be cool to see him [Ledford] again,” McMahon said. “I haven’t talked to him [since he left]. My recruiting process was kind of short.”
McMahon played center his first three years at Savannah Christian, but then was switched to left guard in the triple option attack. He also was an accomplished defensive lineman in high school.
Rivals.com had him as three-star recruit and No. 9 center prospect in the country and No. 86 overall player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2019.
“I just want to play where they need me honestly,” McMahon said. “That is what I came here, as a center. I was more productive for them at left guard.”
Joshua Fedd-Jackson Is Ready for Reunion With Old Coach
Saturday will be Dwayne Ledford’s return to Carter-Finley Stadium after he left in December following three years as NCSU’s offensive line coach to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville.
Few players on the NC State team have as much experience with Ledford than junior right guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson. The relationship began before Fedd-Jackson even arrived in Raleigh. Fedd-Jackson, as a senior at St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, N.J., was brought to NC State by Ledford.
“Him and my high school coach Augie Hoffman were like best friends,” Fedd-Jackson recalled. “My mom and high school coach were [also] cool. I was kind of a knucklehead in high school. My mom took his word for what was a good school for me, so I wouldn’t slack off.”
After Fedd-Jackson’s mother met with Ledford a day after he committed to NC State, she more than signed off on the choice.
“I was like, ‘Mom, was that a good choice?,’” Fedd-Jackson recalled asking. “She said, ‘Yes, you are going to NC State.’”
Ledford quickly went to work on making sure Fedd-Jackson didn’t “slack off.”
“To be honest, me and Ledford had a love-hate relationship,” Fedd-Jackson said. “I loved him, and then I hated him cause he was on my tail when I was a freshman.”
In the end, Fedd-Jackson came to have “much respect” for his old coach, and he looks forward to seeing him when the game is over.
“I hope he has a great game,” Fedd-Jackson stated. “It’s one of those, ‘Hey coach, great game, but we just won.’”
The two have not talked as much since Ledford went to Louisville, but Fedd-Jackson did send some pictures of his newborn child during the summer to Ledford’s wife, Meredith.
“She was like the team mom for the offensive line,” Fedd-Jackson noted.
Cary Angeline Providing Big Target
NC State fans can never see redshirt junior tight Cary Angeline get targeted enough.
Angeline is more laid back on such things, so don’t expect him to be vocal on needing more touches in the Wolfpack offense.
The USC transfer enters Saturday’s game against Louisville with 23 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns. He was one of the bright spots for NC State (4-5 overall, 1-4 ACC) in the 55-10 loss vs. Clemson, snagging two passes for 53 yards, including a 38-yarder.
“We definitely want to finish strong and get to a bowl game, and that’s our goal,” Angeline said. “There is a strong tradition [at NCSU]. Definitely a very good culture.
"A lot of times if you don’t have the season you want, a lot of guys will start going off the walls. That isn’t the case here. We are staying strong and keep pushing.”
The 6-7, 250-pounder isn’t hard for redshirt quarterback Devin Leary to see, but Angeline isn’t the type to tell the rookie quarterback, “Hey, I was open last play.”
“We have good chemistry and he’s getting better each and every week, and I’m excited to see him improve,” Angeline said. “I always tell them I always got you no matter what. I think the quarterbacks trust me and I always trust them.
“I don’t really demand, but I think they know. The quarterbacks have their progressions on where they are going to, but the quarterbacks and I have developed a good chemistry.”
Angeline said he tries to take each game as a learning experience and playing opportunity, to help build for the future. He has easily surpassed last year’s numbers of nine catches for 169 yards and a score in 11 games played (four starts).
Angeline’s role has grown after Dylan Autenrieth suffered a season-ending injury and has missed the last six games. Backup tight end Dylan Parham missed the last two contests. Angeline played 56 snaps at Wake Forest and 64 plays vs. Clemson.
“I’m definitely getting more reps,” Angeline said. “It’s more reps and longer games, and I think I’ve adjusted pretty well. I don’t think I’ve noticed a huge toll on the body. I still feel good.”
