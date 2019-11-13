Ironically, McMahon’s older brother, former Florida State center Ryan McMahon , also received his first career start against Clemson on Sept. 3, 2007. Ryan McMahon was a four-year starter for Florida State from 2007-10. He earned freshman All-American honors in 2007, and eventually became a second-team All-ACC performer in 2010.

NC State football freshman left guard Dylan McMahon didn’t need to go far to get advice on earning his first college start against Clemson.

The Tigers won the 2007 contest 24-18, while Dylan and the Wolfpack fell 55-10 last Saturday. Dylan McMahon knows he can always lean on his brother, who is an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach at Glenville State in West Virginia.

“I did talk to him a little bit,” McMahon said. “His first start was against Clemson, so it was a cool thing to do. He just said to be confident in myself. Even if you don’t know what you are doing, do it at a 100 miles per hour and I’ll do fine.”

The two brothers usually catch up once a week.

“He always gives me advice on what to do,” McMahon said. “He coaches now, so he can give me little tips.”

McMahon was credited with one knockdown block and one pancake against the Tigers. He knows the experiences he goes through this season will speed up his progress.

“I still have a lot to learn,” McMahon said. “I believe the stuff right now will help me in the future and help me propel my game my junior and senior year.”

McMahon and freshman safety Jakeen Harris were the Savannah, Ga., connection for the Wolfpack. Both signed in the class of 2019 and have found their way on to the field after attrition thinned out their positions.

In McMahon’s case, starting redshirt junior left guard Joe Sculthorpe was suspended against the Tigers. McMahon had a little butterflies at the beginning of the Clemson game after he found out last Thursday that he’d be starting.

“But they left after a couple of series,” McMahon said. “I think I did decent, but there is a lot of stuff to work on. Overall, I did OK. ... I need to be more confident in my game because sometimes I second-guess myself.”

If the 6-foot-3, 294-pound McMahon plays one more game this season, he’ll burn his redshirt. He has 101 snaps in four contests. McMahon’s role against Louisville will be in flux with Sculthorpe’s return, but he will be facing the coach that helped recruit him to NC State.

Former NCSU offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Cardinals, who come to Raleigh at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It will be cool to see him [Ledford] again,” McMahon said. “I haven’t talked to him [since he left]. My recruiting process was kind of short.”

McMahon played center his first three years at Savannah Christian, but then was switched to left guard in the triple option attack. He also was an accomplished defensive lineman in high school.

Rivals.com had him as three-star recruit and No. 9 center prospect in the country and No. 86 overall player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2019.

“I just want to play where they need me honestly,” McMahon said. “That is what I came here, as a center. I was more productive for them at left guard.”