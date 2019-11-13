C.J. Bryce scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, and North Carolina State beat Florida International 86-77 on Wednesday night.

Pat Andree and Devon Daniels added 14 points apiece to help N.C. State (2-1) win its second straight. The Wolfpack had six double-figure scorers and forced 22 turnovers from an FIU team that itself thrives on takeaways.

Devon Andrews scored a season-best 21 points and Tevin Brewer finished with a season-best 19 for the Panthers (1-2). They had the ball trailing by six points in the final minute before Cameron Corcoran missed a 3-pointer and Markell Johnson hit a free throw with 42.2 seconds remaining to put N.C. State up 81-74.

Brewer was called for double dribbling with 28.9 seconds left, Bryce hit a free throw with 27.9 seconds to play, Antonio Daye Jr. turned it over on FIU's next possession and Bryce pushed the lead to 84-74 with two free throws with 21.5 seconds to play.

NC State also built a 38-31 rebounding advantage, turning that into 20 second-chance points to just seven for the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida International: The Panthers are at their best when they're forcing turnovers and generating steals and deflections -- they led the nation with averages of 19.6 turnovers forced and 5.6 steals last season -and forced at least 18 turnovers in both of their previous games. The tables turned in this one: They went almost six minutes in the second half between field goals, turning it over eight times during a 10-possession stretch.

NC State: The Wolfpack finally had their full complement of players with D.J. Funderburk making his season debut 3:33 in. The 6-foot-10 redshirt junior had been suspended indefinitely for violating team policy. With him back, NC State had the luxury of going eight deep for the first time this season with all eight playing at least 10 minutes apiece. Funderburk finished with 11 while Markell Johnson and Manny Bates each had 10.

UP NEXT

Florida International: Plays at Cleveland State on Nov. 19.

NC State: Plays host to St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday.