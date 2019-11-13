Will five-star forward Josh Hall , a Durham native playing at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., join them? Rivals.com's Eric Bossi has the latest in the early signing period live blog :

The signing period for basketball starts this week for NC State basketball. Already three-star forward Nick Farrar from Apex (N.C.) Friendship High has signed his letter of intent. Three-star center Ebenezer Dowuona from Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School is also expected to sign Wednesday, while four-star guard Cam Hayes from Greensboro (N.C.) Day School said he will make it official Thursday.

Skilled five-star wing Josh Hall hasn't finalized any plan for announcing his college decision and could still choose to wait until the spring. But, it's looking like the Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep star may be close to making his pick.

To bring our readers up to speed, Hall has taken official visits to DePaul, Louisville and NC State.



I checked in with Hall's father Quincy and he told me that his son could do something as early as this weekend. That information falls in line with rumors that Hall could be announcing this weekend at the Phenom Hoops National High School Showcase in Raleigh.

Currently, my FutureCast for Hall has been made to N.C. State. Could a weekend announcement in Raleigh be a good omen or does Hall have other plans? We should know very soon.

— Bossi.