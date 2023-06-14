NC State official visit primer: WR Alex Taylor
NC State will be hosting Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High senior wide receiver Alex Taylor this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Statistics
Junior year: He caught 65 passes for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Sophomore year: He had 44 catches for 660 yards and six touchdowns.
Recruitment
Taylor has unofficially visited NC State at least eight times, and he probably has done the same with North Carolina. He officially visited Clemson the first weekend of June, and the Tigers landed two highly-rated class of 2024 wide receivers.
Taylor will now check out NC State and UNC, and schools such as Florida, Penn State or perhaps Virginia Tech will try to get him to check them out in June. Taylor plans to pick his college July 29.
Offer date
Highlights
