NC State has been looking for a second quarterback for several months in the class of 2026.

Junior Femi Babalola of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood High has been one of the prospects targeted by NCSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper. NC State had previously gained a commitment from Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High junior quarterback Jacob Smith, who will also play baseball for the Wolfpack.