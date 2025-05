ROCK HILL, S.C. — The pecking order is still getting situated in the class of 2028, but Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss freshman guard Jaleel Smith knows how to get buckets.

Smith is the cousin of Lincolnton (N.C.) High sophomore elite scorer L.J. Smith, and another cousin is former NC State shooting guard Sam Hunt, who also played at Jacksonville and North Carolina A&T.