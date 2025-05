Junior quarterback Travis Burgess helped lead Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High to the GHSA 6A state title, and the college offers have poured in.

Burgess has at least 26 scholarship offers, but three schools have started to separate — NC State, North Carolina and Auburn. He plans to officially visit all three, starting with the Tigers on May 30-June 1, the Wolfpack on June 6-8 and the Tar Heels on June 13-15.