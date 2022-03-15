CHAPEL HILL — Greensboro Grimsley sophomore Alex Taylor is so gifted athletically, he made all-conference in both football and basketball this season.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Taylor is ranked No. 204 overall nationally in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. He’s the No. 5 overall player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 33 wide receiver in the country in his class.