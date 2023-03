Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor was able to learn one more vital piece about NC State on Tuesday.

Taylor came out with a top seven Feb. 1, but it has expanded to eight — NC State, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. It hasn’t been lost on him that the Wolfpack, Tigers, Volunteers and Tar Heels all have new offensive coordinators.

Getting to watch NCSU offensive coordinator Robert Anae coach during Tuesday’s practice was the main attraction for Taylor.