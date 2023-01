JAMESTOWN — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor is ready to navigate some Junior Day visits this month.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Taylor will attend NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 21, and then head to Clemson on Jan. 28. Rivals.com ranks the gifted Taylor the No. 216 overall player in the class of 2024, No. 5 overall player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 30 wide receiver in the country.