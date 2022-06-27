BERMUDA RUN — Junior wide receiver Alex Taylor knows how much his life has changed over the last year.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley product went from zero offers to 13, with Clemson his latest one after appearing at a Tigers camp in June. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 211 overall player in the country in the class of 2024. He’s also proven in a low-key way that he’s a legit Division I basketball prospect at point guard.