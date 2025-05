LINCOLNTON — Sophomore shooting guard L.J. Smith figures the points will always come for him, but it’s the other areas of his game that will also impact winning.

Smith averaged 33.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game for Lincolnton (N.C.) High, which went 24-6. He scored at least 40 points in seven games this season, with a season-high 47 in a 103-96 loss to Maiden on Feb. 11.