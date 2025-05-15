Wolfpack newsstand — May 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Jaleel Smith proves his ability to get buckets
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore L.J. Smith set to play in front of college coaches
The Wolfpack Central — Yohance Connor eager to meet new NC State coaches
The Wolfpack Central — Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn changes up top group
Raleigh News & Observer —The biggest issue facing the ACC may be championships. And not just winning them
Charlotte Observer — What top NBA Draft prospects say about potentially playing for Hornets
Fayetteville Observer — 3 concerns for NC State basketball for 2025-26 season
Fayetteville Observer — 3 biggest concerns for UNC basketball for 2025-26 season
Fayetteville Observer — 3 concerns for Duke basketball for 2025-26 season
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set for ACC Championships
GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State Concludes Regular Season against Stanford
