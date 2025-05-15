Wolfpack newsstand — May 15

Published May 15, 2025
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Jaleel Smith proves his ability to get buckets

The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore L.J. Smith set to play in front of college coaches

The Wolfpack Central — Yohance Connor eager to meet new NC State coaches

The Wolfpack Central — Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn changes up top group

Raleigh News & Observer —The biggest issue facing the ACC may be championships. And not just winning them

Raleigh News & Observer —Championship access is the biggest issue the ACC faces going forward

Charlotte Observer — What top NBA Draft prospects say about potentially playing for Hornets

Fayetteville Observer — 3 concerns for NC State basketball for 2025-26 season

Fayetteville Observer — 3 biggest concerns for UNC basketball for 2025-26 season

Fayetteville Observer — 3 concerns for Duke basketball for 2025-26 season

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set for ACC Championships

GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State Concludes Regular Season against Stanford

Social media posts

Video of the day

