 Gameday Central: NC State Wolfpack football vs Liberty
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: NC State vs Liberty

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) will play its ninth game of the 2020 football season against No. 21 Liberty (8-0) on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State and the Flames beat Western Carolina 58-14 in their last contest.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

Saturday will mark head coach Dave Doeren's first game against Liberty during his time at NC State. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Game Information: NC State vs No. 21 Liberty

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: RSN

On The Call: Tom Werne (play-by-play), James Baters (color) and Kelly Crull (sideline).

Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 193) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.

Series Facts: This will be the second meeting between the programs. NC State won the only meeting, a 43-21 victory in 2011.

Line: NC State is a 5-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread opened with the Wolfpack as a 3.5-point favorite.

Weather Forecast For Kickoff

The temperature is expected to be 52 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 5 percent chance of rain Saturday evening and the humidity is expected to be 96 percent.

NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading

{{ article.author_name }}