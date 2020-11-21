Gameday Central: NC State vs Liberty
NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) will play its ninth game of the 2020 football season against No. 21 Liberty (8-0) on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The Wolfpack is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State and the Flames beat Western Carolina 58-14 in their last contest.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State vs No. 21 Liberty
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: RSN
On The Call: Tom Werne (play-by-play), James Baters (color) and Kelly Crull (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 193) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the second meeting between the programs. NC State won the only meeting, a 43-21 victory in 2011.
Line: NC State is a 5-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread opened with the Wolfpack as a 3.5-point favorite.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 52 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 5 percent chance of rain Saturday evening and the humidity is expected to be 96 percent.
