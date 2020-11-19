It’s been a dozen years since NC State hosted a ranked non-conference opponent, but back in 2008, it happened on back-to-back September weekends with contests against No. 15 East Carolina and No. 13 South Florida.

When No. 21 Liberty, the lone holdover from NC State's original non-conference slate after COVID-19 impacted the schedule, visits Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., it will be a significantly rare occurrence to have a ranked opponent from outside the ACC on the opposing sidelines.

In fact, since The Associated Press first started publishing its national Top 20 in 1938, only 18 ranked non-conference opponents have visited when the Wolfpack was a either member of the Southern Conference (1938-52) or the Atlantic Coast Conference (1953-present) at either Riddick Stadium (1938-65) or Carter-Finley Stadium (1966-present).

There could have been two more entries on the list below, but the highly anticipated game scheduled against No. 14 West Virginia two seasons ago in Raleigh was canceled because of approaching Hurricane Florence and not rescheduled. Instead, NC State added a home game against East Carolina at the end of the season.

And on Sept. 29, 1939, when defending national champion Tennessee played NC State as part of the college’s 50th anniversary celebration, there was no such thing as preseason polls. The first regular-season poll was published in mid-October that year, and Tennessee was No. 5. The Volunteers finished the season undefeated and ranked No. 2 behind Texas A&M.

The two games in 2008, played so closely together, show the upside and the downside of facing a ranked opponent outside the conference for a team trying to put itself into postseason contention.



