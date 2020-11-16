NC State advanced to 5-3 (5-3 ACC) with a 38-22 win over Florida State Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium. Here is the best and worst from the Wolfpack's win over the Seminoles:

Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight led NC State with 93 rushing yards Saturday in the 38-22 win over Florida State. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Best player

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman had a second consecutive career peformance Saturday, but redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas stole the show on offense. The 6-0, 195-pounder reeled in 11 receptions on 12 targets for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He set a new career-best in receptions and yards and also became the first Wolfpack receiver to have double-digit receptions in a single contest since senior receiver Emeka Emezie's 12-catch performance against West Virginia in 2019. His 135 receiving yards ties for 10th best in school history for a single game.

Best defensive play

Florida State freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker earned two drives as a reserve to end the first half. His last throw will end up being a learning experience for the rookie signal caller. With 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Rodemaker dropped back to pass from his own 40-yard line on second-and-17. He stared down a receiver and fired a pass just beyond the marker, but Wolfpack junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams quickly sniffed it out and picked off the throw to give NC State its first turnover of the game. The Pack didn't have enough time on the clock to convert the takeaway into points, but the interception marked Baker Williams' first of his college career.

Best catch

NC State's receivers made several nice grabs throughout the contest, but the best catch belonged to Florida State redshirt freshman defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. With a 26-point lead and 11:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hockman launched a deep ball to the back of the end zone intended for redshirt freshman receiver Christopher Toudle. Brownlee had Toudle smothered and made a play on Hockman's 50-50 ball. Brownlee wasn't able to squeeze the ball out of the air initially but pinched it between his legs on the way down to the grass. The play was called an interception on the field, reviewed and confirmed after ruling that Brownlee was in bounds when he retained possession with his legs.

Best pass

NC State was up 7-0 when it faced a third-and-three situation from the Florida State 24-yard line with 13:57 remaining in the second quarter. Hockman faced pressure from the Seminoles, rolled right and found Emezie 14 yards downfield. Emezie had his defender beat by a half of a step on a slant route and Hockman hit him square in the numbers in stride for the first down conversion. Two plays later, Hockman connected with Thomas in the end zone to put the Pack ahead two scores.

Best run

After picking up a first down with a five-yard run on third-and-one, sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight was given another carry on first-and-10 from the Wolfpack 39-yard line with 7:36 to go in the fourth quarter. NC State called a power run right and fifth-year senior right tackle Justin Witt sealed off the Florida State defensive end to give Knight a sizable hole at the line of scrimmage. Knight accelerated up the middle to beat the crashing nickel and delivered a punishing stiff arm on the Seminoles weakside safety before being taken down inside the FSU 15-yard line. The run would have been a gain of 46 yards had it not been for a face mask penalty on the stiff arm, which backed the Pack up to the Florida State 40-yard line. Knight's run was recorded as a 36-yarder that still finished as NC State's longest offensive play of the night.

Best block

NC State had time for one more play in the first half with nine seconds remaining in the second quarter following Baker-Williams' interception. The Wolfpack was unable to make anything of the last-second heave, but sophomore left tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu served a devasting pancake block in pass protection. The video explains better than words can describe.

Worst special teams blunder

Florida State forced a quick three-and-out after shrinking the Wolfpack's lead to 28-9 midway through the third quarter. Redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill punted a 39-yarder to the Florida State 41-yard line but Seminoles redshirt freshmen returner Travis Jay fumbled the catch and NC State freshman receiver Anthony Smith recovered the ball at the Seminoles 45-yard line. Five plays later, Hockman connected with Thomas for a 24-yard touchdown that gave the Wolfpack a 35-9 lead late in the third quarter, its largest lead of the night.

Worst call

Knight's stiff arm on his long run of the night was a questionable call considering his finger appeared to get caught in the Florida State defender's face mask. The sophomore would have had his third game this season with at least 100 rushing yards had it not been for the flag. The call didn't make an impact on the game, but it robbed Knight of an additional deserved accolade from his strong performance.

Worst defensive breakdown