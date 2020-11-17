Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after eight games, during which NC State is 5-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 86-136-1,077-10-6

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.4 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 127-441-6 (39.6 percent)

Sophomore: 151-666-7 (59.8 percent)

Freshman: 3-1-0 (0.1)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 56-878-11 (33.9 percent of catches, 41.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 41-465-4 (24.8 percent/22.0 percent)

Sophomore: 43-462-3 (26.1 percent/21.9 percent)

Freshman: 25-305-1 (15.2 percent/14.5 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 11 (11 receiving)

Junior: 22 (6 rushing, 4 receiving, 10 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 19 (7 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 890 (24.2 percent)

Junior: 1,146 (31.1 percent)

Sophomore: 1,322 (35.9 percent)

Freshman: 327 (8.9 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,008 (34.9 percent)

Junior: 1,035 (35.9 percent)

Sophomore: 538 (18.6 percent)

Freshman: 305 (10.6 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 12

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 14

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 22

Junior: 29

Sophomore: 35

Freshman: 10

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 7

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 3

Tackles:

Senior: 27 (4.3)

Junior: 178 (28.2)

Sophomore: 291 (46.0)

Freshman: 136 (21.5)

Sacks:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 7.0

Sophomore: 7.5

Freshman: 5.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 5.0

Junior: 18.5

Sophomore: 23.0

Freshman: 12.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Sophomore: 2/0

Freshman: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 8

Sophomore: 17

Freshman: 10

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 4

Junior: 7

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 4