Published Oct 13, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 13
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Syracuse game grades by PFF

The Wolfpack Central — NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse

The Wolfpack Central — Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse

The Wolfpack Central — Final: Syracuse 24, NC State 17

The Wolfpack Central — Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset flips to NC State

The Juice Online —Podcast: Syracuse outlasts NC State on the road

The Juice Online —5 takeaways from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State

The Juice Online —Strong performance by McCord helps Syracuse hang on against NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State freshman QB CJ Bailey shows growth, leadership in loss to Syracuse

Charlotte Observer — NC State football stuck in ACC cellar after losing at home to Syracuse, 24-17

Fayetteville Observer — Here's what went wrong in NC State football's loss to Syracuse

Technician — NC State football continues to fall short against Syracuse in blunderous 24-17 loss

Technician — COLUMN: NC State football fans did their part, but Doeren’s Wolfpack didn’t hold up its end

GoPack.com — Late Rally Not Enough for the Wolfpack, Falls to Syracuse 24-17

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

