Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 13

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Syracuse game grades by PFF
The Wolfpack Central — NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse
The Wolfpack Central — Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse
The Wolfpack Central — Final: Syracuse 24, NC State 17
The Wolfpack Central — Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset flips to NC State
The Juice Online —Podcast: Syracuse outlasts NC State on the road
The Juice Online —5 takeaways from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State
The Juice Online —Strong performance by McCord helps Syracuse hang on against NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State freshman QB CJ Bailey shows growth, leadership in loss to Syracuse
Charlotte Observer — NC State football stuck in ACC cellar after losing at home to Syracuse, 24-17
Fayetteville Observer — Here's what went wrong in NC State football's loss to Syracuse
Technician — NC State football continues to fall short against Syracuse in blunderous 24-17 loss
Technician — COLUMN: NC State football fans did their part, but Doeren’s Wolfpack didn’t hold up its end
GoPack.com — Late Rally Not Enough for the Wolfpack, Falls to Syracuse 24-17
