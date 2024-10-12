Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey flashed his vast potential, but also had two critical turnovers in the Wolfpack’s 24-17 loss vs. Syracuse on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Bailey finished 17-of-24 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he ran seven times for 28 yards and had a fumble. NC State fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

Bailey connected four times for 95 yards and a 75-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers.

Senior Devon Betty moved from outside linebacker to the middle to fill in for the injured Caden Fordham, and he delivered 10 tackles, half a tackle for loss, one pass broken up and one quarterback pressure.

Click below to watch the various players postgame press conference.