Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 13, 2024
Syracuse game grades by PFF
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement