Syracuse first-year coach Fran Brown was hired away from being Georgia's defensive backs coach Nov. 28, 2023.

 Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 12, 2024
Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse
Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-17 loss against Syracuse on Saturday to fall to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

Click below to watch Doeren's postgame press conference.

