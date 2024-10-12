Game blog: Syracuse 3, NC State 0

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 10
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing
NC State continues to be at a crossroads with a 3-3 record going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse.
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week. Here is where NC State stands.
Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong
MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.
NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz
NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.
NC State is looking to improve to above .500 with Syracuse coming to town at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night.
The Wolfpack, who are decked out in all black, have a 3-3 record, while the Orange are 4-1. NC State will be without injured senior quarterback Grayson McCall, sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse, redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham and reserve redshirt sophomore guard Valen Erickson, among others.
Statistics through first quarter (8:38 p.m.)
Syracuse gets early FG (8:21 p.m.)
Redshirt freshman kicker Jaydn Oh made a 32-yard field goal with 8:13 left in the first quarter to give the Orange a 3-0 lead.
