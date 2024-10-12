Advertisement

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 10

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 10

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State continues to be at a crossroads with a 3-3 record going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse.

 • Jacey Zembal
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week. Here is where NC State stands.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 10

NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Published Oct 12, 2024
Game blog: Syracuse 3, NC State 0
Jacey Zembal
@NCStateRivals

NC State is looking to improve to above .500 with Syracuse coming to town at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack, who are decked out in all black, have a 3-3 record, while the Orange are 4-1. NC State will be without injured senior quarterback Grayson McCall, sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse, redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham and reserve redshirt sophomore guard Valen Erickson, among others.

Related link — Syracuse at NC State running box score and play-by-play

Statistics through first quarter (8:38 p.m.)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Syracuse gets early FG (8:21 p.m.)

Redshirt freshman kicker Jaydn Oh made a 32-yard field goal with 8:13 left in the first quarter to give the Orange a 3-0 lead.

