Game blog: Syracuse 3, NC State 0

NC State is looking to improve to above .500 with Syracuse coming to town at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack, who are decked out in all black, have a 3-3 record, while the Orange are 4-1. NC State will be without injured senior quarterback Grayson McCall, sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse, redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham and reserve redshirt sophomore guard Valen Erickson, among others.