Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset flips to NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset officially visited NC State Oct. 4-6, decommitted from Purdue on Oct. 9, and then picked the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Whitset becomes the fourth offensive linemen to pick NC State in the class of 2025, joining Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard tackle Michael Gibbs and interior offensive lineman Isaac Sowells of Louisville (Ky.) Male and Kage Payne of Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings High. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered Whitset on Sept. 9. Florida State and Virginia Tech also jumped in with offers this month.

Whitset has P4 offers from Purdue, NC State, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt, along with offers from Alabama State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State, East Carolina, Liberty, Morgan State, Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo and Alabama-Birmingham. Whitset verbally committed to Purdue on April 30, and then officially visited West Lafayette, Ind., last June and returned for the Notre Dame at Purdue game Sept. 14. Whitset has gained 15 pounds in the last year, and was originally hoping to be a Division I basketball prospect. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 36 overall player in Tennessee in the class of 2025.

