Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 12 in the NFL
The Wolfpack Central — Senior OLB Terris Dudley flips to Wolfpack
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State coach Doeren, players react to Mack Brown, rivalry
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's potential new advantages in recruiting rivalry with UNC
The Wolfpack Central — Purdue LB commit Kimar Nelson has successful NC State visit
Raleigh News & Observer —What NC State coach Dave Doeren said about Mack Brown; Pack players talk UNC rivalry game
Raleigh News & Observer —‘It’s where I belong’: Triangle college football teams continue in-state player push
GoPack.com — Pack Set to Host Miami for Senior Day Before Wrapping up the Season at SMU
GoPack.com — Pack Ready for Top 10 Matchup vs. LSU at Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE