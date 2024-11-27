Published Nov 27, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 27
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 12 in the NFL

The Wolfpack Central — Senior OLB Terris Dudley flips to Wolfpack

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State coach Doeren, players react to Mack Brown, rivalry

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's potential new advantages in recruiting rivalry with UNC

The Wolfpack Central — Purdue LB commit Kimar Nelson has successful NC State visit

Raleigh News & Observer —What NC State coach Dave Doeren said about Mack Brown; Pack players talk UNC rivalry game

Raleigh News & Observer —‘It’s where I belong’: Triangle college football teams continue in-state player push

GoPack.com — Pack Set to Host Miami for Senior Day Before Wrapping up the Season at SMU

GoPack.com — Pack Ready for Top 10 Matchup vs. LSU at Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE