Kimar Nelson wasn’t sure what to make of his recruiting process, but he now knows he has two good options.

Nelson went through most of his prep football career without any scholarship offers, but after a banner senior year, Purdue offered him Nov. 4, and he quickly accepted. Then NC State offered Nov. 18, and he came for an official visit this past weekend. He’ll shortly be making his final decision, but the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Wayne High standout is glad with how his recruiting story has formed.