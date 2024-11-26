NC State's potential new advantages in recruiting rivalry with UNC

The class of 2026 has been billed for over a year as the next big crop of talented players in the state of North Carolina.

NC State has already offered 24 class of 2026 prospects from North Carolina, landing junior quarterback Jacob Smith of Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High already.

Typically, the next few months is when North Carolina prep players narrow down their lists and show they might be more for NC State or more for North Carolina. Sometimes, players still like both colleges.

With the news Tuesday of North Carolina firing coach Mack Brown and the assumption that most if not all of his coaching staff will also be on their way out, this could be a crucial period of time in the Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels recruiting rivalry.