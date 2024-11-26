Video reel: NC State coach Doeren, players react to Mack Brown, rivalry

Experiencing rivalry week and having a coaching change is a new twist on NC State at North Carolina.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown, who is 73 years old, had been campaigning since last July that he wanted to continue as the Tar Heels coach. North Carolina is 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, with two games remaining on the season between NC State and a bowl game.

Brown was fired Tuesday, but will still coach the game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. NC State coach Dave Doeren and some of the Wolfpack players reacted to the news fresh after practice when it happened.

Doeren and NC State are 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the ACC and need one more win to become bowl eligible.