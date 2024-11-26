Senior OLB Terris Dudley flips to Wolfpack

NC State flipped the commitment of Rivals.com two-star outside linebacker Terris Dudley.
Dudley had verbally committed to Toledo on June 18, 2024. He officially visited NC State on Nov. 23-25 and found a new home in defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson’s defensive scheme.
The Rivals.com two-star prospect from Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley High had been offered by seven different MAC programs during the recruiting process. NC State offered him Nov. 18.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder had offers NC State, Toledo, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Houston, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.
Dudley played safety at times for Hilliard Bradley High, which is outside of Columbus, Ohio.
