Pack Pros: Week 12 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 71 snaps and helped the Vikings win 30-27 at the Chicago Bears to improve to 9-2. Minnesota rushed 27 times for 127 yards and one touchdown, passed for 344 yards and two touchdowns and allowed three sacks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett didn’t play and the Patriots lost 34-15 to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 3-9. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins improved to 5-6 with a 34-15 home win over the New England Patriots.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had four punts for an average of 47.5 yards and 42.0 net, with two inside the 20-yard line and a long of 60 in a 29-19 home loss against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders fell to 2-9. Cole is first in the NFL with a 52.8 average, and third with a 44.3 net average on 41 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 18 inside the 20-yard line and nine have been fair caught.

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams lost 37-20 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 5-6.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu and the Panthers had an exciting game, but eventually fell 30-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 3-8. He had two penalties in 62 plays, and recovered a fumble. The Panthers rushed 21 times for 85 yards and a touchdown, passed for 263 yards and a touchdown and allowed two sacks.

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill and the Buccaneers improved to 5-6 with a 30-7 win at the New York Giants. Gill punted twice for an average of 40.0 yards and 36.0 net, with one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 47. Gill has punted 16 times for an average of 42.8 yards and net of 37.9, with a long of 57, and landed seven inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys improved to 4-7 with a 34-26 win at the Washington Commanders.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill and the 4-7 Bengals had a bye week. Hill has 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended and four quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns improved to 3-8 with a 24-19 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams lost 37-20 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 5-6.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals fell to 6-5 with a 16-6 road loss at the Seattle Seahawks.

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. Jones played 10 snaps on defense and 11 on special teams, and the Buccaneers improved to 5-6 with a 30-7 road win over New York Gaints. He has one tackle in three games played this season.

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens improved to 8-4 with a 30-23 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was eventually activated. He had 10 plays on special teams during a 38-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 5-6. McCloud has 14 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Free agent:

McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was resigned to the practice squad. The 49ers released him Nov. 13.

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams lost 37-20 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 5-6, but McMahon wasn’t active.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill had one tackle, one quarterback pressure and one forced fumble during the Lions’ 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He played 46 defensive snaps (plus two on special teams), and the Lions improved to 10-1. McNeill has 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass defended this season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught 10 passes for 121 yards in 76 plays, but the Raiders lost 29-19 at home to the Denver Broncos. Meyers has 53 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed twice for 23 yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams lost 37-20 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 5-6.

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis fell to 5-7 with a 24-6 home loss against the Detroit Lions.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt and the 4-7 Bengals had a bye week. Pratt has 99 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, three quarterback hurries and four passes defended.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams and the 6-5 Falcons had a bye week. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street and the 6-5 Falcons had a bye week. Street has five tackles this season.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 18 snaps on special teams, getting a tackle in a 16-6 home win over the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 6-5. Thomas has 10 tackles and one pass defended this season.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 9-2 with a 30-27 win at the Chicago Bears.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 74 snaps to help the Chiefs win at the Carolina Panthers 30-27. The 10-1 Chiefs rushed 26 times for 165 yards, passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and allowed five sacks.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. Valdes-Scantling and the 4-7 Saints had a bye week. Valdes-Scantling has eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns this season.

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench with four tackles, including one tackle on special teams in 31 defensive snaps and 12 special teams plays during a 24-19 road loss at the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers fell to 8-3. Wilson has 48 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass defended and one tackle for loss this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the Steelers fell to 8-3 with a 24-19 road loss at the Cleveland Browns. Wilson went 21-of-28 passing for 270 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed three times for 10 yards, and was sacked four times. Wilson in five games has gone 94-of-149 passing for 1,212 yards and seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has rushed 17 times for 24 yards and a score this season.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played five snaps on special teams, and the Panthers fell to 3-8 with a 30-27 loss against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.