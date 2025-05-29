Wolfpack newsstand — May 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Jasen Lopez
The Wolfpack Central — Power forward Chase Smith shows he could be next in line
The Wolfpack Central — Guard Camden Goforth gets offer from NC State, sets up visit
The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Kosci Barnes happy to get NC State offer
The Wolfpack Central — Junior wing Markus Kerr showing off improvements
The Wolfpack Central — Gifted two-sport star Jasen Lopez visiting NC State
Raleigh News & Observer — Hurricanes let another game — another playoff series — slip through fingers
Raleigh News & Observer — Panthers rally to win Game 5, eliminate Hurricanes from NHL playoffs
Raleigh News & Observer — Rockingham Speedway is up for sale after successful return to NASCAR
Charlotte Observer — Who NC’s Big Four play in ACC’s new 18-game men’s basketball schedule matrix
Charlotte Observer — Why are NC’s best prep football coaches migrating to SC? Money
Charlotte Observer — Meet the highest paid prep football coaches in North Carolina, with one surprise
Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball schedule: Which ACC opponents will the Wolfpack see?
Technician — Previewing NC State baseball’s opponents in the Auburn Regional
GoPack.com — ACC Announces 2025-26 League Opponents
GoPack.com — Marie Eline Madsen Named WGCA Second Team All-American
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Continues Postseason Stride in Jacksonville at NCAA D-I Outdoor Track & Field East Region First Round
GoPack.com — Four Members of the 2025 Softball Team Earn Academic All-District Honors
Social media posts
