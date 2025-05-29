Published May 29, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 29
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Jasen Lopez

The Wolfpack Central — Power forward Chase Smith shows he could be next in line

The Wolfpack Central — Guard Camden Goforth gets offer from NC State, sets up visit

The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Kosci Barnes happy to get NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — Junior wing Markus Kerr showing off improvements

The Wolfpack Central — Gifted two-sport star Jasen Lopez visiting NC State

Raleigh News & Observer — Hurricanes let another game — another playoff series — slip through fingers

Raleigh News & Observer — Panthers rally to win Game 5, eliminate Hurricanes from NHL playoffs

Raleigh News & Observer — Rockingham Speedway is up for sale after successful return to NASCAR

Charlotte Observer — Who NC’s Big Four play in ACC’s new 18-game men’s basketball schedule matrix

Charlotte Observer — Why are NC’s best prep football coaches migrating to SC? Money

Charlotte Observer — Meet the highest paid prep football coaches in North Carolina, with one surprise

Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball schedule: Which ACC opponents will the Wolfpack see?

Technician — Previewing NC State baseball’s opponents in the Auburn Regional

GoPack.com — ACC Announces 2025-26 League Opponents

GoPack.com — Marie Eline Madsen Named WGCA Second Team All-American

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Continues Postseason Stride in Jacksonville at NCAA D-I Outdoor Track & Field East Region First Round

GoPack.com — Four Members of the 2025 Softball Team Earn Academic All-District Honors

Social media posts

Video of the day

