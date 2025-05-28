Power forward Chase Smith shows he could be next in line

Matthews (N.C.) Queens Grant freshman power forward Chase Smith earned four high-major offers, and was two wins away from a NCISAA Division I state title.

That proved to be a productive first year in establishing himself as a player to watch. Smith picked up offers from Auburn, California, Central Florida and Mississippi State during his freshman year.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Smith will get the chance to play in front of coaches in June and July between team camps, Nike Elite Youth Basketball League events with Team United traveling team and if he gets invited to individual camps.