Published May 28, 2025
Gifted two-sport star Jasen Lopez visiting NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Rivals.com four-star two-sport standout Jasen Lopez has his five official visits lined up for June.

Lopez, who plays wide receiver and point guard, wants to play both sports in college. Rivals.com has him ranked No. 150 overall nationally, No. 20 overall in Florida and the No. 4 slot receiver in the country in the class of 2026.

Lopez also plays with SOH Elite hoops traveling team on the Under Armour circuit, and recently had 32 points and the game-winning three-pointer in a 70-67 win over Storm Basketball from Iowa. He was invited to the prestigious Pangos Basketball Camp on June 1-3.

