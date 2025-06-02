Wolfpack newsstand — June 2

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: DL Carmelo McKenzie
The Wolfpack Central — NC State gains commitment from junior DL Carmelo McKenzie
The Wolfpack Central — UNC transfer Ven-Allen Lubin makes move to NC State
Charlotte Observer — Auburn ends NC State baseball’s season in late-night finish at NCAA regional
Charlotte Observer — From Chapel Hill to Raleigh: NC State picks up commitment from UNC transfer
Charlotte Observer — New ACC men’s basketball schedule trashes a century of NC basketball history
Technician — Eighth Inning Explosion: NC State baseball uses late game comeback to knock out Stetson
GoPack.com — NC State Gets Past Stetson 17-12; Season Comes to an End After Falling to Auburn in Regional Final
GoPack.com — NC State Heats Up in Jacksonville, Sends Seven to Nationals
Orangebloods.com — Gunner Rivers, son of NFL great Philip Rivers, talks Texas camp visit
Social media posts
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral