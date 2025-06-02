Published Jun 2, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — June 2
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: DL Carmelo McKenzie

The Wolfpack Central — NC State gains commitment from junior DL Carmelo McKenzie

The Wolfpack Central — UNC transfer Ven-Allen Lubin makes move to NC State

Charlotte Observer — Auburn ends NC State baseball’s season in late-night finish at NCAA regional

Charlotte Observer — From Chapel Hill to Raleigh: NC State picks up commitment from UNC transfer

Charlotte Observer — New ACC men’s basketball schedule trashes a century of NC basketball history

Technician — Eighth Inning Explosion: NC State baseball uses late game comeback to knock out Stetson

GoPack.com — NC State Gets Past Stetson 17-12; Season Comes to an End After Falling to Auburn in Regional Final

GoPack.com — NC State Heats Up in Jacksonville, Sends Seven to Nationals

Orangebloods.com — Gunner Rivers, son of NFL great Philip Rivers, talks Texas camp visit

