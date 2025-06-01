NC State gains commitment from junior DL Carmelo McKenzie

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound McKenzie told the Wolfpack coaches shortly after he arrived Friday, and announced Sunday. McKenzie had unofficially visited NCSU on March 21.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy rising senior defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie officially visited NC State this past weekend, and quickly committed.

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles was the point man on McKenzie and offered him Oct. 24, 2024.

McKenzie had 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two caused fumbles and eight quarterback hurries his junior year.

McKenzie had narrowed his list down to taking visits to NC State, Boston College, Kansas State and Delaware.

McKenzie has P4 offers from NC State, Auburn, Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia. He additionally has offers from Akron, Buffalo, Charlotte, Delaware, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Liberty and Nevada.

McKenzie is the fifth verbal commitment in NC State's class of 2026, joining quarterback Jacob Smith, offensive lineman Brady Sakowitz and linebackers Jordan Moreta and Koby Sarkodie.