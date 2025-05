NC State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley cornerback Kosci Barnes last Thursday, and that has altered his recruiting plans.

Barnes will try and juggle NC State into his top five. He is set to visit Rutgers on May 30-June 1, South Carolina on June 6-8, Louisville on June 13-15 and Kentucky on June 20-22, but the Wolfpack will likely squeeze in a visit. He has unofficially all five schools.