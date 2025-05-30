It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting.
Some thoughts for this week:
• NC State has its first big official visitor weekend, with at least six players expected to come today-through-Sunday.
• NC State has positioned itself well in at least one package deal that doesn't involve twin brothers or regular brothers.
• NC State men's basketball hasn't offered many players, but three class of 2028 prospect from Texas were offered.
