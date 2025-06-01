NC State football commitment analysis: DL Carmelo McKenzie

NC State football landed Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie on Sunday, the fifth verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of McKenzie's commitment.
NC State football landed Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie on Sunday, the fifth verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of McKenzie's commitment.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy rising senior defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie verbally committed to NC State.
NC State will be in the unique situation of adding a transfer, who it has played against in three different uniforms.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State will be hosting Morgantown (W.Va.) University High junior punter Jimmy Gregg this Friday-through-Sunday.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy rising senior defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie verbally committed to NC State.
NC State will be in the unique situation of adding a transfer, who it has played against in three different uniforms.