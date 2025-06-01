UNC transfer Ven-Allen Lubin makes move to NC State

The Wolfpack have added former Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and North Carolina post player Ven-Allen Lubin to bolster the inside game. Lubin will part of a rotation with incoming newcomer Paul Mbiya , a 6-10 center.

NC State will be in the unique situation of adding a transfer, who it has played against in three different uniforms.

Lubin’s journey began at Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep, where he emerged with Southeast Elite traveling team, the same program that helped produce NCSU incoming freshman Matt Able. Lubin ended up ranked No. 49 overall in the country in the class of 2022, and he signed to play for coach Mike Brey and Notre Dame over offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Lubin joined a veteran squad and averaged 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game for Notre Dame in 2022-23. He shot 58 percent from the field and exploded for 19 points and eight rebounds in a 66-58 loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 25.

Lubin had the first of four meetings against NC State and had 10 points and five rebounds in a 85-82 Fighting Irish loss Jan. 24, 2023. Notre Dame finished 11-21 overall and 3-17 in the ACC, and Brey was let go.

Lubin elected to join Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt for the 2023-24 season. Lubin received an expanded role and averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt played NC State in Las Vegas and it was Lubin’s season debut Nov. 23, 2023. He had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 84-78 loss against the Wolfpack. Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall and 4-14 in the SEC and Stackhouse was fired.

Lubin’s third stop ended up being coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina this past season. Lubin’s role was fluid, which reflected in his two games against NC State. The second meeting, which UNC won 97-73 on Feb. 19, helped get Lubin going down the stretch. He scored in double figures the last 11 games, with four double-doubles for points and rebounds. Lubin averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds during the 11-game stretch.

Lubin had a season-high 20 points and 10 boards in helping North Carolina rally back in a 74-71 loss against Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinal.

Lubin didn’t find his rhythm in the first 26 games, and rarely played more than 24 minutes during that stretch while tag-teaming the center position with Jalen Washington. Lubin had four points and nine rebounds in 13 minutes in a 63-61 win at NC State on Jan. 11.

The Tar Heels finished 23-14 overall and 13-7 in the ACC, but Lubin elected to hit the transfer portal for a third time. The 11-game surge helped him average 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.