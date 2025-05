Wing Markus Kerr has been building off the momentum of a strong junior campaign this spring.

Kerr averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and shot 35 percent on three-pointers at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High. He had a brief stint with Team Thad in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, but has returned to Team United in the EYBL. He also was able to shine in the Josh Level Classic on May 10 in Greensboro, N.C.