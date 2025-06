Marietta (Ga.) Kell senior tight end Nathan Agyemang moved up his official visit date to NC State this past weekend, and came away impressed.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect and entering the stretch drive of his recruitment.

Home area Georgia Tech and Duke round out his top three, and he’ll be picking a college July 1. NCSU coach Dave Doeren told him he controls his destiny when it comes to early playing time.