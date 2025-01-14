Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: NFL playoffs
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Virginia Tech
The Wolfpack Central — LaCorian Hodge brings pass-rushing skills to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Ke'Von Carter has steps come together to land at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State hoping to play inside-out
The Wolfpack Central — Heights, weights updated for NC State's 2025 roster
The Wolfpack Central —The Gorney Awards: Navy All-American Bowl
Charlotte Observer — Gamecocks add transfer corner from NC State who hails from Palmetto State
Technician — NC State women’s tennis opens 2025 campaign at Miami Spring Invite
Technician — No. 8 NC State gymnastics finishes last in Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad
GoPack.com — Robinson Takes Down No. 2 Spratley, Team Records First Loss
