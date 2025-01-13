LaCorian Hodge brings pass-rushing skills to NC State

Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge figured when you know, you know.

Hodge was hoping to officially visit NC State for the weekend, but Mother Nature had other plans. Instead, he just decided to verbally commit late Friday night. He plans to officially visit the Wolfpack and see Raleigh for the first time Jan. 24-26.

Hodge gives NC State 22 commits and the Wolfpack are tied for No. 42 in the Rivals.com overall team rankings. NCSU offered the Arlington (Texas) Seguin High standout on Dec. 12, and he picked the Wolfpack over offers from UTEP, Texas State and Texas Southern. Hodge plans to major in business.