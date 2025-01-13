Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 13, 2025
LaCorian Hodge brings pass-rushing skills to NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge figured when you know, you know.

Hodge was hoping to officially visit NC State for the weekend, but Mother Nature had other plans. Instead, he just decided to verbally commit late Friday night. He plans to officially visit the Wolfpack and see Raleigh for the first time Jan. 24-26.

Hodge gives NC State 22 commits and the Wolfpack are tied for No. 42 in the Rivals.com overall team rankings. NCSU offered the Arlington (Texas) Seguin High standout on Dec. 12, and he picked the Wolfpack over offers from UTEP, Texas State and Texas Southern. Hodge plans to major in business.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In