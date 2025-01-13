Published Jan 13, 2025
Heights, weights updated for NC State's 2025 roster
The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State will be fine-tuning the roster over the next few months.

Here is a look at the scholarship players returning at each position group, with former walk-ons who are now on scholarship counted.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

196

R-Soph.

***

16

Cedrick Bailey

6-6

210

Soph.

****

Will Wilson

6-1

228

Fr.

***

Running backs (5)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

0

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

205

Jr.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Soph.

****

26

Isiah Jones

5-8

195

R-Fr.

***

24

Jayden "Duke" Scott

5-10

214

R-Fr.

***

Deandre Desinor

5-9

175

Fr.

***

Wide receivers (10)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

4

Dacari Collins

6-4

214

R-Sr.

****

6

Wesley Grimes

6-2

193

Sr.

****

5

Noah Rogers

6-2

205

R-Soph.

****

82

Keenan Jackson

6-3

200

Soph.

****

80

Terrell Anderson

6-2

204

Soph.

****

85

Jimmar Boston

5-11

193

R-Fr.

***

14

Jonathan Paylor

5-10

182

R-Fr.

****

83

Christian Zachary

6-3

202

R-Fr.

****

Je'rel Bolder

6-0

195

Fr.

****

Teddy Hoffmann

6-1

172

Fr.

***

Tight ends (5)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

87

Dante Daniels

6-6

272

R-Sr.


15

Justin Joly

6-3

251

Sr.

**

Cody Hardy

6-5

271

Jr.


Preston Douglas

6-3

225

Fr.

***

Gus Ritchey

6-2

235

Fr.

***

Offensive line (17)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

75

Anthony Carter

6-3

315

R-Sr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

308

R-Sr.



Jalen Grant

6-1

294

Sr.

**

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

297

R-Jr.

***

54

Valen Erickson

6-5

316

R-Jr.

***

65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

298

R-Jr.

***

73

Darion Rivers

6-6

315

R-Soph.

***

64

Rico Jackson

6-6

323

R-Soph.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

323

R-Soph.

***


Teague Andersen

6-5

319

R-Soph.

***


Brock Stukes

6-2

303

Jr.


78

Trenton Mitchell

6-5

319

R-Fr.

***

61

Tyler West

6-5

275

R-Fr.

***

Michael Gibbs

6-4

295

Fr.

***

Ta'Khyian Whitset

6-5

265

Fr.

***

Kage Payne

6-3

290

Fr.

***

Isaac Sowells

6-2

300

Fr.

***

Defense

Defensive line (11)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

52

Chazz Wallace

6-2

317

R-Sr.

**

13

Travali Price

6-4

283

R-Sr.

***

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

315

Sr.

****


A.J. Prim

6-2

287

Jr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

276

R-Soph.

***

45

Joshua Alexander-Felton

6-3

271

R-Fr.

***

98

Justin Terrell

6-3

306

R-Fr.

***

92

Chase Bond

6-4

272

R-Fr.

**

Josiah Victor

6-2

320

Fr.

***

Omarian Abraham

6-2

280

Fr.

***

Colby Cronk

6-2

249

Fr.

***

Linebackers (13)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

232

R-Sr.

***

0

Sean Brown

6-0

216

R-Sr.

**


Tra Thomas

6-4

230

R-Jr.

**


A.J. Richardson

6-1

245

Jr.


36

Kelvon McBride

6-3

227

R-Soph.

***

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

214

R-Soph.

***

28

Joshua Ofor

6-1

220

R-Fr.

***

31

Elijah Groves

6-4

225

R-Fr.

***

35

Zane Williams

5-11

227

R-Fr.

***

Sterling Dixon

6-3

211

R-Fr.

****

LaCorian Hodge

6-1

225

Fr.

Ke'Von Carter

6-3

200

Fr.

**

Terris Dudley

6-3

200

Fr.

**

Safeties/Nickel (9)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars


Jeremiah Johnson

5-11

192

Sr.

**

30

Isaiah Crowell

5-10

184

R-Jr.

***

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

211

R-Jr.

***

20

Daemon Fagan

6-3

190

R-Soph.

****

24

Zack Myers

6-1

202

R-Soph.

****

26

Asaad Brown

6-0

188

R-Fr.

****

25

Ronnie Royal

5-9

185

R-Fr.

****

29

Brody Barnhardt

6-0

192

R-Fr.

***

Tristan Teasdell

6-0

170

Fr.

***

Cornerbacks (8)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

16

Devon Marshall

5-11

193

Sr.



Jamel Johnson

5-11

195

R-Jr.


22

Jackson Vick

5-11

182

R-Fr.

***

21

Jivan Baly

5-11

165

R-Fr.

***

Jaren Sensabaugh

6-0

179

R-Fr.

***

Caden Gordon

6-1

187

Fr.

**

Gerritt Kemp

6-2

177

Fr.

***

Cam Strong

6-0

170

Fr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams (2)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Sr.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Jr.

