Video reel: NC State seniors Ben Middlebrooks, Marcus Hill after UNC loss

NC State senior center Ben Middlebrooks and senior shooting guard Marcus Hill poured it out as best they could Saturday.

Hill scored a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds in a 63-61 loss in his first introduction to the NC State vs. North Carolina rivalry at the Lenovo Center. Hill played junior college his first two years, and then at Bowling Green last year.

Middlebrooks had a heavier workload with senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield out with a shoulder injury. He had five points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes played.

