The Gorney Awards: Navy All-American Bowl

Iose Epenesa

SAN ANTONIO - The Navy All-American Bowl week has now wrapped up so it’s time to hand out some hardware. It’s now time for The Gorney Awards:

Advertisement

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE: Dramekco Green

There were higher-profile running backs and definitely higher-ranked ones coming out of the backfield but Green showed all week he has the ability to be a game-breaker every time he touches the ball. The SMU signee and three-star prospect had the best burst of any running back between the tackles and he has the speed and playmaking ability to get to the outside and always make something happen.

BULL MARKET: Valdin Sone

There have been a lot of moving pieces with Sone, who is originally from Sweden but is now playing at St. George (Va.) Blue Ridge. He had at first planned to make his commitment at the Navy All-American Bowl but then decided to hold off especially since he’s a 2026 prospect. But through all this, there was arguably no defensive lineman at the event that looked better and had a higher ceiling than Sone. It’s tricky because a lot of European players that come to America look the part but it takes them so long to catch up physically. That didn’t seem to be the case with Sone during the week.

BULL MARKET II: Niklas Fisher

I’m so happy Fisher had the opportunity to come play in the Navy All-American Bowl because the Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch defensive end - and Oregon State signee - was ranked as a two-star. That will definitely change after his week in San Antonio because not only did Fisher hang with some of the best players in the class but during one-on-ones and team drills, Fisher excelled. He tipped a lot of passes, had an aggressive nature to his game and more than outplayed his two-star rating.

FREAK SHOW: Kiotti Armstrong

Walking into the first practice of the West team Tuesday at Trinity University, it was about 38 degrees outside and it was a rather miserable morning. But then walked out No. 9 and it was clear anyone can do a double take when they see Kiotti Armstrong for the first time. I saw him at a 7-on-7 last spring and he was impressive but with pads on and in game shape, wow. The Texas A&M four-star signee is listed at 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds but in some unbelievable way he looks even bigger.

BEAST MODE: Malik Autry

There was one rep where Autry - all 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds of him - bull rushed a much smaller offensive lineman and just exploded right through him and took him to the ground. That has been Autry’s game since he started playing as the big Auburn signee uses his brute force to win against interior offensive linemen. He did it at the Rivals Five-Star, he does it in games and he showed out again as one of the best defensive tackles in the country this week.

BEAST MODE II: Kevin Wynn

Wynn is as thick as he is tall and does not look like an athletic freak show at defensive tackle but that couldn’t be further from the truth. One of the biggest surprises all week, the Florida State signee was so dominant at times that it was unreal to watch because he doesn’t necessarily have the body frame that makes one think he’s going to be an elite defensive tackle. But Wynn has phenomenal feet, he uses great leverage and active hands to split the offensive linemen and make plays in the backfield at every turn.

STICK ‘EM: Andrew Marsh

There were a lot of talented receivers at the Navy All-American Bowl but the one who caught everything thrown his way was Marsh, who has an extra gear to catch up to slight overthrows but does his best work going across the middle and reaching out for some fingertip catches. The four-star is not going to blow anyone away physically but he makes every catch and makes it look easy.

THE GLIDER: Kaliq Lockett

Arguably the best receiver throughout the week in San Antonio was Lockett, who will be considered for five-star status after his showing at the Navy All-American Bowl. The Texas signee glides through his routes and looks so smooth in everything he does whether its running routes or catching the ball. It’s effortless for Lockett and he can also open up and run down overthrows, too.

CHANGE OF PACE: Keisean Henderson

Henderson proved this week that not only is he capable of playing quarterback at the highest level but that he could be one of the better ones in the 2026 class. The Houston commit is set on playing quarterback in college even though he’s ranked as a high four-star athlete because he can play other positions. The Spring (Texas) Legacy standout has the length, athleticism and playmaking ability to move to receiver or possibly defensive back as well. The high four-star might have been the best QB at the entire event all week especially in the game.

MR. CONSISTENCY: Noah Grubbs

There were no quarterbacks at the Navy All-American Bowl (maybe other than Keisean Henderson) who had a total wow factor but Grubbs was the best of the bunch each day, delivering the ball where it was needed, making the right decisions and looking the part in every way. The 2026 four-star Notre Dame quarterback commit looked even better at this event than he did at the Rivals Five-Star as his arm looked stronger than ever and he put the ball right where it needed to be.

THE COVER-UP: Chuck McDonald

McDonald played at powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and had a phenomenal senior season which followed a great summer including at the Rivals Five-Star which followed a great junior season. So it’s no surprise the Alabama signee had a great week in San Antonio and not only had an interception during one-on-ones but locked up receivers all over the field. It’s what McDonald has done for years.

MOUNTAIN MAN: Malachi Goodman

Missouri signee Jack Lange and Texas A&M’s Lamont Rogers could also be seriously considered but Goodman wins this award because he had a slight edge on every other offensive lineman at the event. The four-star offensive tackle from Paramus (N.J.) Catholic who signed with Penn State is absolutely massive at 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds. But he’s not only big but he can move and block anybody trying to get to the backfield.

FEAST OR FAMINE: Iose Epenesa

On the first day at the Navy All-American Bowl, Epenesa looked fine but he certainly didn’t dominate. On Day 2 inside the Alamdome, the four-star Iowa defensive end signee absolutely took over, won a ton of reps, played with an edge and looked like one of the best players at his position naturally. The more Epenesa got warmed up in the setting, the better he performed and definitely was someone who started slow but only got better as the week went on.

TRENCH MONSTER: Isaac Sowells