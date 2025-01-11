NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows little things add up

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows that in a close game where every possession counts, little breakdowns can start to add up.
NC State struggled offensively, no question, but also had nine turnovers and lost the fastbreak battle against North Carolina in a 63-61 loss Saturday at the Lenovo Center.
Sometimes, some of the turnovers resulted in a “pick six” to borrow a football analogy, where a UNC defender created the turnover and it resulted in a fastbreak dunk or layup. That led to the Tar Heels having a 16-10 fastbreak points advantage.
Click below to watch Keatts’ press conference following the game.
