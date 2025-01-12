Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 12

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Final minute execution lifts UNC past NC State in defensive battle
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State seniors Ben Middlebrooks, Marcus Hill after UNC loss
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows little things add up
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting North Carolina
Tar Heel Illustrated — How It Happened: Tar Heels Escape NC State with 63-61 Win
Tar Heel Illustrated — Hubert Davis Post-NC State Press Conference
Tar Heel Illustrated — Tar Heels Discuss 2-Point Win at State
Tar Heel Illustrated — THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 63-61 Win at NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — Inside The Game From Carolina's Nail-Biting Win at NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — AJ: And Just Like That, J-Wash is Emerging Inside
Raleigh News & Observer —UNC, NC State delivered a compelling ending — to a game that underscored ACC’s mediocrity
Raleigh News & Observer —How the guy the Tar Heels call ‘J-Wash’ became the hero in win over Wolfpack
Raleigh News & Observer —Yes, it’s a rivalry: 3 takeaways as UNC basketball edges NC State in nail-biting finish
Raleigh News & Observer —Frantic finish, Tar Heel taunts underline stakes in UNC basketball’s win over NC State
Charlotte Observer — Photos: North Carolina defeats N.C. State, Jalen Washington seals victory with blocked shot
Fayetteville Observer — What UNC basketball said about Jalen Washington's growth vs NC State
Fayetteville Observer — How UNC basketball survived to win a thriller at N.C. State
Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro 2024 All-Area High School Football Team
Technician — No. 5 NC State wrestling bodybags Duke 47-0 to open ACC play
Technician — NC State men’s basketball can’t capitalize in 63-61 loss to UNC-Chapel Hill
GoPack.com — Pack Falls Short to UNC
GoPack.com — #5 NC State Dual at #3 Oklahoma State Rescheduled
GoPack.com — Pack Wraps Up California Trip at Stanford
GoPack.com — No. 8 Gymnastics Completes Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad
GoPack.com — No. 5 Wrestling Shuts Out Duke in Conference Opener
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE