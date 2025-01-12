Published Jan 12, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 12
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Final minute execution lifts UNC past NC State in defensive battle

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State seniors Ben Middlebrooks, Marcus Hill after UNC loss

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows little things add up

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting North Carolina

Tar Heel Illustrated — How It Happened: Tar Heels Escape NC State with 63-61 Win

Tar Heel Illustrated — Hubert Davis Post-NC State Press Conference

Tar Heel Illustrated — Tar Heels Discuss 2-Point Win at State

Tar Heel Illustrated — THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 63-61 Win at NC State

Tar Heel Illustrated — Inside The Game From Carolina's Nail-Biting Win at NC State

Tar Heel Illustrated — AJ: And Just Like That, J-Wash is Emerging Inside

Raleigh News & Observer —UNC, NC State delivered a compelling ending — to a game that underscored ACC’s mediocrity

Raleigh News & Observer —How the guy the Tar Heels call ‘J-Wash’ became the hero in win over Wolfpack

Raleigh News & Observer —Yes, it’s a rivalry: 3 takeaways as UNC basketball edges NC State in nail-biting finish

Raleigh News & Observer —Frantic finish, Tar Heel taunts underline stakes in UNC basketball’s win over NC State

Charlotte Observer — Photos: North Carolina defeats N.C. State, Jalen Washington seals victory with blocked shot

Fayetteville Observer — What UNC basketball said about Jalen Washington's growth vs NC State

Fayetteville Observer — How UNC basketball survived to win a thriller at N.C. State

Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro 2024 All-Area High School Football Team

Technician — No. 5 NC State wrestling bodybags Duke 47-0 to open ACC play

Technician — NC State men’s basketball can’t capitalize in 63-61 loss to UNC-Chapel Hill

GoPack.com — Pack Falls Short to UNC

GoPack.com — #5 NC State Dual at #3 Oklahoma State Rescheduled

GoPack.com — Pack Wraps Up California Trip at Stanford

GoPack.com — No. 8 Gymnastics Completes Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad

GoPack.com — No. 5 Wrestling Shuts Out Duke in Conference Opener

Social media posts of the day

