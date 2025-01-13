Premium content
Published Jan 13, 2025
Ke'Von Carter has steps come together to land at NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Ke’Von Carter always had a dream of signing during the second period on the first Wednesday of February, the traditional National Signing Day.

Carter’s desire to wait until the second period has led him to end up at NC State in an interesting turn of events. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Carter had verbally committed to Texas State on June 17, 2024, and he thought the Bobcats were aware of his desire to sign late.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect from San Antonio (Texas) Wagner High had 13 scholarship offers, with NC State and Houston his two P4 offers. He finished with 63 tackles (37 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks.

