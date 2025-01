Virginia Tech won its first three games, and then reality started to crash down.

The Hokies lost six straight games, including a surprising 74-64 loss vs. Jacksonville on Nov. 20. Virginia Tech has gone 4-3 since that stretch with ACC wins over Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 4 and at California on Jan. 11.

NC State (9-7, 2-3 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (7-9, 2-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNU.